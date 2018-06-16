Head-To-Head Review: Johnson Controls International (JCI) and Tencent (TCEHY)

Tencent (OTCMKTS: TCEHY) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tencent has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tencent and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent 0 0 4 0 3.00 Johnson Controls International 2 8 6 0 2.25

Tencent presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. Johnson Controls International has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Tencent.

Dividends

Tencent pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Tencent pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tencent and Johnson Controls International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent $36.39 billion 13.69 $10.58 billion $0.94 55.74 Johnson Controls International $30.17 billion 1.08 $1.61 billion $2.60 13.48

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Controls International. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tencent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent 30.70% 23.89% 11.67% Johnson Controls International 6.83% 11.60% 4.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Tencent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tencent beats Johnson Controls International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online/mobile games, community VAS, and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms; instant messaging services; and online literature services. The company's online advertising services include display advertising; and delivery of pay-for click, pay-for download, or pay-for instant display advertisements. The company also provides payment related, cloud, and other services. In addition, it is involved in the development of software and provision of information technology services; asset management business; design and production of advertisement; development and operation of online games; and provision of online music entertainment services. Tencent Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships with Dentsu Aegis Network and Ubisoft. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

