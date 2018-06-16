Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,179 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $195,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 199,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.61. 13,173,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

