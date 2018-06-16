Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 443 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $202,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson traded up $0.20, hitting $122.61, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 13,173,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,163. The stock has a market cap of $328.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

