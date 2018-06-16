Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Media stories about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Johnson & Johnson earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7807997912794 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson traded up $0.20, hitting $122.61, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 13,173,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,163. The company has a market capitalization of $328.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

