Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Declares Dividend of GBX 58.25

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.25 ($0.78) per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $21.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Johnson Matthey opened at GBX 3,762 ($50.09) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,681 ($35.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,511 ($46.74).

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported GBX 208.40 ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 207.90 ($2.77) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.60%.

In related news, insider John O’Higgins bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($40.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,080 ($61,350.02). Also, insider Anna Manz bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,172 ($42.23) per share, with a total value of £380.64 ($506.78). In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,536 shares of company stock worth $4,727,196.

Several research firms have issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,570 ($47.53) to GBX 4,500 ($59.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,747.78 ($49.90).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. The Emission Control Technologies division manufactures catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

