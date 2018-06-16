Jonathan Anthony Frank Marren Acquires 1,521,907 Shares of Redt Energy PLC (RED) Stock

Redt Energy PLC (LON:RED) insider Jonathan Anthony Frank Marren purchased 1,521,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £91,314.42 ($121,574.25).

Shares of RED stock opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Friday. Redt Energy PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.68 ($0.17).

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.29) price objective on shares of Redt Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Redt Energy Company Profile

redT energy plc, formerly Camco Clean Energy plc, is engaged in developing and supplying energy storage systems based on vanadium redox flow technology for on and off-grid applications. The Company’s segments include US business, Africa Clean Energy business, redT Energy Storage business and Group (Other).

