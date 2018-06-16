Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,118,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,122. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

In other Oracle news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 137,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $6,358,697.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $174,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,993.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,553,265 shares of company stock worth $117,284,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

