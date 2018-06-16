Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,582 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 139,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,276,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,342,000 after acquiring an additional 108,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,512,000 after acquiring an additional 840,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

In other news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

