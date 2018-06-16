SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Director Sells $551,546.50 in Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 11,450 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $551,546.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,923.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SurModics traded down $1.85, reaching $55.20, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 285,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,548. SurModics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $756.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24 and a beta of 0.65.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. SurModics had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. research analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SurModics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in SurModics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SurModics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SurModics by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SurModics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,717,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Sidoti raised SurModics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

