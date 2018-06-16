Porter Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIB) SVP Sells $41,220.00 in Stock

Porter Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIB) SVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $41,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,147 shares in the company, valued at $372,999.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Porter Bancorp opened at $14.27 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.03. Porter Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Porter Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 89.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBIB. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Porter Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,383,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porter Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porter Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,973,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porter Bancorp

Porter Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

