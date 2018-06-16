Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,153 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $1,287,056.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 23,652,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,546,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Morningstar traded down $0.75, hitting $131.01, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 169,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,899. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $133.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 17.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MORN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

