JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Inditex (ITX) a €35.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a target price on shares of Inditex in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.52 ($37.81).

Inditex opened at €25.76 ($29.95) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Inditex has a 1-year low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

