JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 44,382 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $19,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $869,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,891,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $85.34 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $90.93.

