Grainger (LON:GRI) PT Raised to GBX 350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.39) to GBX 350 ($4.66) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

GRI has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.99) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 356 ($4.74) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Grainger to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.26) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.66) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 331.33 ($4.41).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger traded up GBX 1 ($0.01), reaching GBX 320.80 ($4.27), during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,206. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 243.05 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 385.25 ($5.13).

Grainger (LON:GRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 10.10 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Grainger had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 143.68%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £301.44 ($401.33).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides fund management, asset management, and property management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.