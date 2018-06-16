JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software traded up $0.72, reaching $93.01, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 985,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 209.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $96.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $35,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,793 shares in the company, valued at $878,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Winston King sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $165,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,717. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 46.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.