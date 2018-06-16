Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $39,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded down $0.55, hitting $75.10, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,271,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,964. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $77.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,694.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $920,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,167 shares of company stock worth $1,716,806 in the last ninety days. 20.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. MKM Partners set a $59.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.