JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Price Target to $84.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded down $0.55, hitting $75.10, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $920,130.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $558,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $1,716,806. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,348,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

