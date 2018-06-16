JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $127.86 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.52% of CyrusOne worth $127,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

Shares of CyrusOne opened at $57.88 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.