JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $120.11 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.59% of ManpowerGroup worth $120,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 678.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 68.3% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup opened at $92.93 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.99 and a 1 year high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.93. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $136.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.91.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.