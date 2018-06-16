JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.24% of American Assets Trust worth $19,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,288,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,110,000 after purchasing an additional 126,074 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 453,679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 953,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,609.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $165,650.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 187,500 shares of company stock worth $6,577,567. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAT opened at $37.44 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.16). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.