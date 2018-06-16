SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.62% of SBA Communications worth $123,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 53.7% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $190.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Shares of SBA Communications opened at $156.17 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 164.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.50 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,699,994.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,000.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $296,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

