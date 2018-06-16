JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.11 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.27% of Boise Cascade worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after acquiring an additional 513,555 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $14,627,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 347,123 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 820.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 353,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 315,133 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $8,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 17,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $742,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,594.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 5,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $261,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.49. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

