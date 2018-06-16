JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.92% of Potlatchdeltic worth $40,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 124.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 168.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,698. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.68 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Potlatchdeltic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program.

