Entertainment One (ETO) PT Raised to GBX 376

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 367 ($4.89) to GBX 376 ($5.01) in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETO. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Entertainment One to an add rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.86) to GBX 340 ($4.53) in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 350 ($4.66) to GBX 340 ($4.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 324 ($4.31).

LON ETO traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 354.40 ($4.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,232. Entertainment One has a 52 week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 334.40 ($4.45).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Entertainment One’s previous dividend of $1.30.

In related news, insider Robert McFarlane acquired 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £41,107.36 ($54,729.54).

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, production, and distribution of television (TV), family, film, and music content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Television, Family, and Film. It sells and distributes films on screens in theatres, on DVD, and digitally and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV programming content; develops, produces, sells, distributes, and licenses characters, stories, and series to kids and families; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

