Homeserve (LON:HSV) Price Target Increased to GBX 950 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 890 ($11.85) to GBX 950 ($12.65) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Homeserve from GBX 900 ($11.98) to GBX 950 ($12.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Peel Hunt lowered Homeserve to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.65) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Homeserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 855 ($11.38).

Get Homeserve alerts:

Shares of HSV traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 894.50 ($11.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a one year low of GBX 521.93 ($6.95) and a one year high of GBX 872 ($11.61).

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 33.60 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 32.20 ($0.43) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Homeserve had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.34%.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 100,000 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.81), for a total transaction of £887,000 ($1,180,934.63). Also, insider Martin Bennett sold 425,947 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.65), for a total value of £3,727,036.25 ($4,962,103.91). Insiders have acquired a total of 60 shares of company stock worth $45,690 in the last ninety days.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc provides home repair and improvement services to the household customers under the HomeServe brand. The company offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, gas and oil central heating, external water supply pipe, internal gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, locksmith, and glazing repair services, as well as ventilation and air conditioning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.