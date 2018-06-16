JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $38.34 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 148.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Hasbro worth $38,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 33.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Shares of Hasbro traded down $0.33, hitting $91.28, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,863,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,127. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

