JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,447,752 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,921,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.64% of Vereit worth $110,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vereit by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,971,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 549,140 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 506,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 128,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

VER opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Vereit had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

