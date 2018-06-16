JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,924,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,714,000 after acquiring an additional 351,438 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,776,000. Timber Hill LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 119,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 87,608 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 174,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Vetr cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.06.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Todd A. Combs bought 13,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.61 per share, with a total value of $1,489,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,726.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,488,830. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded down $0.13, reaching $107.90, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 26,025,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,531,552. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $86.01 and a one year high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $370.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $27.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.