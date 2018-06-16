JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $114.21 Million Stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.09% of Corelogic worth $114,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Corelogic by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 138,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,310,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,316,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,250,000 after buying an additional 1,368,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 440,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,360,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Corelogic in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

In related news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $40,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $511,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,947,497.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.03 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

