JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 648,139 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,055,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 648,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.90% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,765,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 561,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 854.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,482,000 after purchasing an additional 211,417 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,455,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,489,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $457,282,000 after purchasing an additional 160,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,339. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.82 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.58. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $323,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.88.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

