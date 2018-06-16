Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.76% of Cooper Standard worth $39,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Standard by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Standard by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Standard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Standard traded up $0.01, reaching $139.02, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 154,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cooper Standard Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $140.69.

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $967.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.77 million. Cooper Standard had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Cooper Standard Holdings Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Standard from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

In related news, insider Sharon Wenzl sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $83,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Pumphrey sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $1,003,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,124 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

