Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.73.

Shares of RIO opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

