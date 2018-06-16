Just Eat (JE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 840 ($11.18) to GBX 880 ($11.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.51) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 856 ($11.40).

Shares of LON:JE opened at GBX 790 ($10.52) on Wednesday. Just Eat has a 12-month low of GBX 544 ($7.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 906 ($12.06).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

