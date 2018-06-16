Just Eat (JE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday.

JE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Just Eat to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($11.05) to GBX 630 ($8.39) in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.45) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 895 ($11.92) to GBX 1,199 ($15.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut Just Eat to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.32) to GBX 700 ($9.32) in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.65) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Eat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 856 ($11.40).

Shares of Just Eat opened at GBX 790 ($10.52) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Just Eat has a 12-month low of GBX 544 ($7.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 906 ($12.06).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

