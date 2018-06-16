Justin Clair Sells 980 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Justin Clair sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $25,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justin Clair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

On Monday, May 21st, Justin Clair sold 3,100 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $77,500.00.

One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 35.25%. analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price objective on One Liberty Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of industrial, retail (including furniture stores and supermarkets), restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties.

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.