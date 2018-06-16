Karen Boone Sells 29,876 Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (RH) Stock

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) insider Karen Boone sold 29,876 shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $4,546,828.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,557,410.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen Boone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 21st, Karen Boone sold 15,000 shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $1,561,800.00.

On Friday, April 20th, Karen Boone sold 15,000 shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $1,328,400.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $2,388,500.00.

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $164.49. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.32. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 683.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $557.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RH. UBS Group raised Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Raymond James raised Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock in the 4th quarter valued at $14,569,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

About Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

