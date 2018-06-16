Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) VP Karli S. Anderson Sells 1,049 Shares

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $94,168.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Royal Gold traded down $0.86, reaching $92.44, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,656. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Royal Gold by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $103.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.59.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.