Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $40,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,242.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $193,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,320 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics traded down $0.46, hitting $18.12, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 383,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.62. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

