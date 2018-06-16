Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Stake Decreased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $25,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

Ecolab stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

