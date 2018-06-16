Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Takes $14.54 Million Position in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SEI Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,172,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,949,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,436,000 after buying an additional 254,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 244,567 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after buying an additional 173,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,722.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $65.93. 1,275,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,692. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.10 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 4,524 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $351,017.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,267.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $1,330,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 price objective on SEI Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

