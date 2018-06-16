JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades KAZ Minl PLC/ADR (KZMYY) to Neutral

KAZ Minl PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 8th, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ Minl PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. HSBC cut shares of KAZ Minl PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

Get KAZ Minl PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of KAZ Minl PLC/ADR traded down $0.26, hitting $6.31, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902. KAZ Minl PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.89.

KAZ Minl PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minl PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minl PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.