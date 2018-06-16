KB Home (KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $871.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.77 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.15%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $5,449,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in KB Home by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

KB Home traded down $0.13, reaching $26.08, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,722,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,566. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. KB Home has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

