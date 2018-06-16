Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 230,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myers Industries traded down $0.05, reaching $20.50, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 259,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $710.78 million, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

