KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $181,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,469.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Dollar General from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Dollar General opened at $97.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

