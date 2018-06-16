KBC Group NV Boosts Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,384,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,171,000 after purchasing an additional 679,417 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,530,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,452,000 after buying an additional 1,710,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after buying an additional 550,215 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,714,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,257,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,774,000 after buying an additional 37,523 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $937,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,606.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 1,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $93,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,213 shares of company stock worth $9,724,979. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.07.

ABC stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 51.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

