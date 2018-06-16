Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Financial Engines worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Engines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Financial Engines by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Financial Engines by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 549,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,661,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Financial Engines by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Financial Engines by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO John Bunch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Grundfest sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,221,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,100. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Financial Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Financial Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Financial Engines opened at $44.95 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. Financial Engines Inc has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Financial Engines Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Financial Engines Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

