Kcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CRYPTO:KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00001270 BTC on major exchanges. Kcash has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3.79 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00587530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00242608 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00093550 BTC.

About Kcash

Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

