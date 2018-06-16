KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 959 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 166.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 880,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,151,000 after purchasing an additional 196,219 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 73.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4,512.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $137,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,915,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $101.06 and a one year high of $148.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

