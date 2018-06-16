Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $9.04 Million in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 816,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 364,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 933,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 830,833 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,326.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,500. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.05 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.