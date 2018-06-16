Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 51,393 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,059,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,569 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 586,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 168,165 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $11,319,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 765,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.39 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

